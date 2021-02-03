“Amazing”: Jeff Bezos resigned as CEO of Amazon





Amazon founder Jeff Bezos will step down as CEO this year and will step down as president, the company said Tuesday. Andy Jassy took his place on the field. Bezos has been CEO of Amazon since its inception in 1995. From being an online retailer to overseeing $ 1.7 trillion in retail and logistics growth worldwide, Bezos has become one of the richest people in the world. Jassy has worked at Amazon since 1997 and is currently the CEO of the company’s cloud business, Amazon Web Services, which has the largest revenue stream. “This trip started about 27 years ago. Amazon was just an idea, and it had no name,” Bezos wrote to staff Tuesday. “The question I was asked the most at the time was, ‘What is the internet?’ … We currently employ 1.3 million highly talented responsible people, serve hundreds of millions of customers and businesses and are known as one of the most successful companies in the world. ” The news came as part of Amazon’s fourth-quarter earnings report. The company surpassed Wall Street analysts ’expectations for both sales and earnings, and the pankemic boosted its retail and cloud business. #Bezos #FirstMove #CNNBusiness.



