A 3.5-magnitude small earthquake strikes near Gogo, Lower Silesia, Poland / Volcano Discovery

Wednesday, February 3, 2021, 18:00

18:00 PM | By: EARTHQUAKEMONITOR

3.5 Earthquake Feb 3 6:40 pm (GMT +1)

The German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ) reported that a magnitude 3.5 earthquake occurred just 8 minutes earlier, 3 kilometers southeast of Gojov, Poland. Early in the evening Wednesday, February 3, 2021 at 6:40 PM local time. The exact size, focus and depth of an earthquake may be revised within the next few hours or minutes as seismologists review data and improve their calculations, or when other agencies release their reports. Our monitoring service has identified a second report from the Euro-Mediterranean region. The Seismological Center (EMSC) which also recorded the 3.5 magnitude earthquake, based on the preliminary seismic data, the earthquake should not have caused any major damage, but it was probably felt by many people as a slight shaking in the epicenter area. A weak tremor was probably felt in Googo (population 68,500) located 3 kilometers from the epicenter. Includes other towns or cities near the epicenter where a very weak tremor might have been felt Pulkovichi (population 21,600) located 17 km from the epicenter. The epicenter, Wschowa (population 14,500) is 22 km, Lubin (population 77,500) is 28 km, and Legnica (population 106,000) is 49 km. In Shroda Olska (located 8,900 kilometers), people may not have felt the earthquake.

Date and Time: February 3, 2021 6:40 PM (GMT +1) local time (February 3, 2021 17:40 GMT) Size: 3.5 Depth: 10.0 km Latitude / Center Longitude: 51.65 ° N / 16.12 ° E ( Gogo County, Lower Silesia, Poland) Preliminary data source: GFZ

