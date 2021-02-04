Have U.S. police departments been militarized? – BBC News





U.S. President Joe Biden has announced that he wants to restrict police from receiving military equipment. The 1033 program currently allows local law enforcement to pick up surplus weapons and vehicles from the U.S. Department of Defense. More than $ 7.5 billion (£ 5.5 billion) of equipment has been transferred over the years, as more than 8,000 agencies have signed up.

