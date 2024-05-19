UK issues warning not to go to work or school due to highly contagious virus





Britons are being warned to quit work and keep their children out of school as a nasty stomach disease sweeps the country.

Britain's Health Security Agency has warned of a significant rise in norovirus cases, which have risen sharply in recent weeks.

According to the UKHSA, levels of the highly contagious virus remain unusually high for this time of year and have not shown the typical decline seen in the spring. Norovirus, known to cause severe stomach upset such as diarrhea and vomiting, is rampant.

Alarmingly, confirmed norovirus cases are now 75% higher than the average over the past five years, UKHSA reports, the Express reports. Experts believe the persistence of the virus may be linked to changes in viral patterns post-COVID-19 and unseasonably cold weather for most of May.

In an effort to contain the outbreak, people suffering from the virus are advised to practice good hygiene habits, especially hand washing, and avoid going to work. “Norovirus levels in April were higher than we typically see at this time of year and continue to rise,” said Amy Douglas, norovirus epidemiologist at UKHSA.

She added that the cold weather may have played a role in the situation. “This is likely a combination of factors, but the cold weather we’ve had so far probably hasn’t helped.”

Douglas also emphasized the importance of staying hydrated if you are affected, highlighting the risk of dehydration from norovirus, especially for children, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems.

She also gave the following advice on preventing the spread of infection: “If you have diarrhea and vomiting, you can take steps to avoid spreading the infection. Do not return to work, school or childcare until 48 hours after your symptoms stop. Do not prepare food for others during that time. .”

“If you are unwell, do not visit people in hospital or care homes to avoid spreading infection in these settings.”

“Washing your hands with soap and warm water and using bleach-based products to clean surfaces can also help prevent the spread of infection. Do not rely on alcohol gel alone, as it does not kill norovirus.”

