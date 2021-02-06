Torrance suggests city-wide earthquake resistance study of buildings – Daily Breeze





Torrance could soon conduct a $ 425,000 citywide building survey to determine how many people are at risk of failure during a major earthquake without making seismic adjustments, a step toward adopting a potential ordinance that would require property owners to strengthen those structures.

The city council will discuss the issue at its meeting on Tuesday, February 9, which begins at 7 pm and can be viewed on YouTube, the city website, and the public local cable channel.

Old buildings, such as those in Old Torrance, are particularly at risk, although some property owners have already taken measures to reinforce the structures.

“At the state and local level, there is currently a high risk of activity in an effort to address this important issue of improving the safety of these older and vulnerable buildings,” said the task force’s report to the council. “Many cities have already adopted decrees stipulating retrofitting of buildings at risk, and other cities are considering such an issue.”

Governor Gavin Newsom vetoed a state bill that would have required local judicial authorities to conduct a survey of buildings at risk, such as the one proposed by Torrance, as it would have amounted to an unfunded mandate.

As it stands, only about $ 50,000 of the Municipal Operating Fund will be spent on the survey. The majority will come from government grants and local fees levied on developers via building permits.

The city has explored a retrofit decree since 2018, but the lack of financing options to help property owners develop buildings has prompted the council to roll back its approval.

The survey may provide more information regarding the scope of the problem in the community and help guide implementation of any ordinance.

The staff report said that some local property owners are not waiting for any government authorization.

Already, city planners are reviewing building drawings to modify buildings housing more than 400 condominiums, while several hundred single-family homeowners have obtained permits to install their homes on their foundations.

Building strengthening is a race against time.

University of Southern California researchers warned last fall that the eight-county Southern California region could experience property damage of $ 113 billion in the widely anticipated “large zone”, in addition to $ 68 billion in additional labor-related costs.

Subscribe to The Localist, the daily email newsletter that features handpicked stories related to the place you live. Subscribe here.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos