Prosecutors have asked Trump to testify at trial





House prosecutors on Thursday asked Donald Trump at the Senate's indictment to try to get the former president over the January 6 riots in the Capitol on record. Prosecution chief Jamie Raskin sent a letter Thursday to Trump's attorney asking Trump to testify before or during the prosecution process that will begin Tuesday, arguing that his testimony was necessary after the house debated allegations that the Capitol incited a revolt. "Two days ago, you filed a Response in which you denied many of the factual allegations contained in the indictment article," Raskin, a Maryland Democrat, wrote. "Thus, you have tried to put critical facts in spite of the clear and overwhelming evidence of your constitutional crime. Considering that you have discussed these factual allegations, I am writing to invite you to testify by oath before or during the Senate impeachment process on January 6, 2021." It was not immediately clear whether Trump would respond to the request or consider declaring it. Major aides went to Trump's home in January to defend his second indictment in January, a similar tactic he also considered the first time he was indicted. The House letter did not threaten Trump with a subpoena if he did not appear voluntarily, although Raskin suggested that the directors use his denial, he wrote: "We reserve all and all rights, including the adverse consequences of your actions including the right to testify at trial."



