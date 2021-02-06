Connect with us

Uncategorized

Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene pushes back the critic after she backs down

Avatar

Published

1 min ago

on

By



In the United States, controversial Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene has rejected criticism that she was expelled from congressional committees. (Subscribe: https://bit.ly/C4_News_Subscribe)

Before the Georgian congressman accepted the conspiracy theories in QAnon, he questioned the authenticity of the 9/11 attacks and proposed that gun control groups carry out mass shootings in schools. ———————– Follow us on Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/Channel4News

source

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: