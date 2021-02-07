A look at 5 major disasters that ravaged Uttarakhand, Himachal in the recent past





Shamuli Ice Explosion: The northern states of Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh have experienced several major disasters in the past third decade, mostly triggered by cloud explosions, landslides or earthquakes.

Publication date: Sun, Feb 07, 2021 03:58 PM IS

New Delhi | Jagran News Office: Part of the Nandadevi glacier in the Chamuli region on the Tibet border in Uttarakhand broke ground Sunday morning, causing massive flooding in Daliganga River, leaving dozens missing, many of them feared dead. Search, rescue and rescue operations by Indo-Tibetan Border Police, Army and Indian Air Force personnel have started in the affected areas, while authorities issued warnings in several provinces of the state including Haridwar, Dehradun, Rishikesh, Puri, Tehri and Rudraprayag.

The states of Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh have experienced several major disasters in the past third decade, mostly triggered by cloud explosions, landslides or earthquakes. Let’s take a look at five natural disasters that devastated the Himalayas in the recent past.

The Tragedy of Kedarnath

Uttarakhand witnessed the country’s worst natural disaster since the Indian Ocean tsunami, in June 2013, when a cloud explosion for several days triggered devastating floods and landslides, killing more than 5,000 people. About 3 pilgrims and tourists – most of them visiting Kedarnath Shrine – were left trapped in valleys after bridges and roads were destroyed. Over the next few days, the Indian Air Force, Indian Army and Paramilitary Forces evacuated large numbers of people.

Rapid Himalayan Floods, 2012

Landslides and flash floods caused flash outbursts in the Himalayan region of the northern states of Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh, killing 31 people in August 2012. Many homes were washed away while Char Dham Yatra was suspended for a short time.

Shamuli earthquake

More than 100 people were killed after an earthquake measuring 6.8 on the Richter scale hit the Chamuli region of Uttarakhand (then part of Uttarakhand) on March 29, 1999. It was the strongest earthquake to hit the foothills of the Himalayas in more than ninety years. .

Uttarakhand forest fire, 2016

More than 4,500 hectares of forest were burned, while many people were killed in a series of large-scale forest fires in Uttarakhand between April and May 2016. The wildfires erupted due to heat waves.

Uttarkashi earthquake

At least 769 people were killed while dozens of others were injured after an earthquake measuring 6.8 on the Richter scale struck the Jarhwal district of Uttarakhand (which was then part of Uttar Pradesh).

Posted by: Lakshay Raja

