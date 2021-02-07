



Increased demand for DASK lockout

It is located in high-risk earthquake areas in Turkey and witnesses new devastating earthquakes every year, and compulsory earthquake insurance is one of the most important issues you need. Generali Sigorta, with a history of more than 150 years, has drawn attention to the most recent statements of compulsory earthquake insurance, which provide a guarantee against material damage directly caused by an earthquake.

The policy rate increased by 2020% at 5.3

According to the data shared by the Natural Disaster Insurance Corporation (DASK) regarding compulsory earthquake insurance, which gained importance after the earthquakes in Kocaeli and Duzce in 1999, there was a new increase in policy of 2019 by 7.3% and 2020 in 5.3%. The number of documents specifically applicable for compulsory earthquake insurance is 10 million.

Istanbul, Ankara and Izmir are in the top three

According to Generali Sigorta data, Istanbul, Ankara and Izmir ranked first in 2020 in 3 places in terms of compulsory earthquake insurance, which covers material damage caused by the earthquake. It was followed by Antalya, Bursa, Adana, Sakarya and Samsun.

35% of women

When the percentages of getting TCIP insurance in 2020 were through Generali Sigorta’s data, online and via the agency channel, the distribution of 35% of women and 65% of men was reflected in the statistics. On the other hand, the age distribution of compulsory earthquake insurance was 23.6% between the ages of 50-59, 22.5% between 40-49, and 13.7% between 30-39.

