Earthquake information: Mag average. Earthquake 4.0-62 km south of Macas, canton Morona, Provincia de Morona Santiago, Ecuador, Sunday, February 7, 2021 7:02 a.m. (GMT -5)





An earthquake of medium magnitude 4.0 at a depth of 0 km

February 7 12:08 UTC: First to report: IGEPN 5 minutes later February 7 12:20: Hypocenter depth has been recalculated from 5.0 to 0.0 km (3.1 to 0 miles). The epicenter position was corrected 1.6 km (1 mi) southeast.

Date and time: February 7, 2021 12:02:53 UTC – Local time at the epicenter: Sunday, February 7, 2021, 7:02 a.m. (GMT -5) Size: 4 Depth: 0.0 km latitude / longitude of the epicenter : 2.83 ° S / 77.91 ° ​​W (Canton of Morona, Provincia de Morona Santiago, Ecuador) Closest volcano: Sanjay (102 km / 63 mi) Nearby towns and cities: 51 km (31 mi) south of Socoa (Morona Santiago) (population: 7410) -> Watch earthquakes nearby! 62 km (39 mi) southeast of Macas (Morona, Morona Santiago) (Population: 23700) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 97 km (60 mi) east of Gualacio (Azuay) (Population: 17,100) -> See nearby earthquakes! 105 km (65 mi) east of Azuj (Kanar) (Population: 34,900) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 122 km (76 mi) east of Cuenca (Azuay) (Population: 277,000) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 150 km (93 miles) south of Buyeo (Pastaza) (population: 24,900) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 153 km (95 mi) southeast of Riobamba (Chimborazo) (Population: 124,500) -> See nearby earthquakes! 193 km (120 mi) southeast of Ambato (Tungurahua) (Population: 154,400) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 231 km (143 mi) ESE of Guayaquil (Guayas) (population: 1952000) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 297 km (185 miles) south of San Francisco de Quito (Pichincha) (Population: 1,399,800) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! Weather at the epicenter at the time of the earthquake: cloudy clouds 20.9 ° C (70 ° F), humidity: 87%, winds: 1 m / s (3 kts) from WNW Primary data source: IGEPN (Institute of Geophysics of the National Polytechnic School of Quito Rated energy: 6.3 x 1010 joules (17.5 MWh, equivalent to 15.1 tons of TNT) More information

MagnitudeDepthLocationSourceM 4.0kmEcuador – Morona Santiago, A 49.73km De SucuaIGEPNM 4.05 kmPERU-ECUADOR BORDER REGIONEMSC User reports on this earthquake (2)

63.5 km northwest of the epicenter [Map] / Soft vibration (MMI IV)

26.6 km southwest of the epicenter [Map] / Don’t feel (reported by our app)

Previous earthquakes in the same area since 1900

UTC date / time

| Mag |

Depth

|

Omar

|

distance

| details

February 22, 2019 10:17

| 7.5 |

148km / 92mi

|

1 year 50 weeks ago

|

141km / 87mi

| Border region between Peru and Ecuador

July 27, 1971 2:02

| 7.4 |

120km / 75mi

|

50 years ago

|

65 km / 41 miles

| Border region between Peru and Ecuador

October 28, 1997 6:15

| 7.2 |

112 km / 70 miles

|

23 years ago

|

219 km / 136 miles

| Northern Peru

August 12, 2010 11:54

| 7.1 |

207 km / 128 miles

|

Since 10 years

|

186 km / 116 miles

| Ecuador

October 03, 1995 01:51

| 7.0 |

24 km / 15 miles

|

25 years ago

|

9 km / 6 miles

| Border region between Peru and Ecuador

April 12, 1983 12:07

| 7.0 |

104 km / 65 miles

|

38 years ago

|

225 km / 140 miles

| Border region between Peru and Ecuador

November 16, 2007 03:13

| 6.8 |

123 km / 76 miles

|

13 years ago

|

58km / 36mi

| Border region between Peru and Ecuador

November 23, 1986 1:39

| 6.8 |

106 km / 66 miles

|

34 years ago

|

79km / 49mi

| Border region between Peru and Ecuador

May 17, 1971 11:04

| 6.7 |

172km / 107mi

|

50 years ago

|

132km / 82mi

| Ecuador

May 10, 1963 22:22

| 6.6 |

20 km / 12.4 miles

|

58 years ago

|

78km / 49mi

| Border region between Peru and Ecuador

July 28, 1961 01:05

| 6.6 |

142 km / 88 miles

|

60 years ago

|

114 km / 71 miles

| Border region between Peru and Ecuador

October 03, 1995 12:44

| 6.5 |

16.7 km / 10.4 miles

|

25 years ago

|

9km / 5mi

| Border region between Peru and Ecuador

07 Sep 2018 02:12

| 6.3 |

112 km / 70 miles

|

two years ago

|

111 km / 69 miles

| Ecuador

November 03, 1963 03:10

| 6.2 |

25 km / 16 miles

|

57 years ago

|

83km / 51mi

| Border region between Peru and Ecuador

May 25, 1958 21:11

| 6.2 |

46 km / 28 miles

|

63 years ago

|

45km / 28mi

| Border region between Peru and Ecuador

November 04, 1967 16:26

| 6.1 |

94km / 58mi

|

53 years ago

|

34km / 21mi

| Border region between Peru and Ecuador

April 26, 1999 18:17

| 6.0 |

173km / 107mi

|

22 years ago

|

132km / 82mi

| Ecuador

March 20, 2019 16:23

| 5.0 |

10km / 6.2mi

|

1 year 46 weeks ago

|

71 km / 44 miles

| Border region between Peru and Ecuador

03 February 2019 03:03

| 5.0 |

101 km / 63 miles

|

two years ago

|

62km / 39mi

| Ecuador

October 12, 2020 23:09

| 4.7 |

4 km / 2.5 miles

|

17 weeks ago

|

30 km / 19 miles

| Ecuador – Morona Santiago, 38.85 km from Socoa

April 28, 2020 09:06

| 4.7 |

10km / 6.2mi

|

41 weeks ago

|

50km / 31mi

| 119 Km Al Oeste De Andoas, Alto Amazonas – Loreto (Peru)

February 03, 2021 11:41

| 4.6 |

10km / 6.2mi

|

4 days ago

|

38km / 24mi

| Border region between Peru and Ecuador, A 88.70km De Sucua

April 28, 2020 09:05

| 4.6 |

10km / 6.2mi

|

41 weeks ago

|

15 km / 9 miles

| Ecuador – Morona Santiago, 58.44 km from Socoa

April 29, 2020 07:20

| 4.5 |

10km / 6.2mi

|

41 weeks ago

|

38km / 24mi

| Ecuador – Morona Santiago, 76.84 km from Socoa

April 29, 2020 07:20

| 4.5 |

23 km / 14 miles

|

41 weeks ago

|

64 km / 40 miles

| 104 Km Al Oeste De Andoas, Alto Amazonas – Loreto (Peru)

September 27, 2020 12:09

| 4.4 |

10km / 6.2mi

|

19 weeks ago

|

38km / 24mi

| Border region between Peru and Ecuador, A 72.75km De Gualaquiza

February 22, 2020 08:56

| 4.4 |

37km / 23mi

|

50 weeks ago

|

65 km / 41 miles

| 96 km east of Jualaquiza, Ecuador (Peru)

February 22, 2020 08:56

| 4.3 |

47km / 29mi

|

50 weeks ago

|

66 km / 41 miles

| 142 Km North NE Of Sta. Maria de Niva, Condorkanchi – Amazonas (Peru)

April 29, 2020 03:35

| 4.2 |

3 km / 1.9 miles

|

41 weeks ago

|

34km / 21mi

| Ecuador – Morona Santiago, 76.50km from Socoa

April 28, 2020 10:07

| 4.2 |

10km / 6.2mi

|

41 weeks ago

|

38km / 24mi

| Ecuador – Morona Santiago, 81.65 km from Socoa (Peru)

April 28, 2020 10:07

| 4.1 |

39 km / 24 miles

|

41 weeks ago

|

46 km / 28 miles

| 125 km west of Andoas, Alto Amazonas – Loreto (Ecuador)

April 28, 2020 05:44

| 4.1 |

6 km / 3.7 miles

|

41 weeks ago

|

34km / 21mi

| Border area between Peru and Ecuador, 79.96 km De Sucua

April 28, 2020 04:20

| 4.0 |

3 km / 1.9 miles

|

41 weeks ago

|

27 km / 17 miles

| Ecuador – Morona Santiago, 70.83 km from Socoa

November 19, 2020 05:25

| 3.7 |

5 km / 3.1 miles

|

11 weeks ago

|

41 km / 26 miles

| Border region between Peru and Ecuador, A 72.79km De Gualaquiza

December 13, 2020 12:11

| 3.5 |

5 km / 3.1 miles

|

8 weeks ago

|

37km / 23mi

| Border area between Peru and Ecuador, 86.78 km De Sucua

Map of previous earthquakes

