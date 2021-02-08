Uncategorized
CNNi: Navalny supporters will reunite after police crackdown
In recent weeks, Russian authorities have arrested about 11,000 people in demonstrations in support of Kremlin critic Alexey Navalny, OVD-Info, which monitors arrests, says an independent site. CNN talks to independent Russian journalist Ekaterina Kotrikadze and Navalny ally Vladimir Ashurkov about the future of the Russian opposition movement. #CNN #New.
