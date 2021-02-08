Scientists discover the first geological evidence of the Saadia earthquake, which caused massive damage





Guwahati: In the important findings about the earthquake in the northeastern region located in the active seismic zone 5, scientists have found the first geological evidence of an earthquake in the village of Hibesti on the border of Assam and Arunachal Pradesh, which historians have documented as the “ Sadia ” earthquake. “

The earthquake documented by historians caused massive devastation in the area and nearly destroyed the city in 1697 AD (the Common Era).

This discovery could contribute to the seismic hazard map of the eastern Himalayas, which could facilitate construction and planning in the area.

Scientists from the Wadia Institute of Himalayan Geology (WIHG), a research institute of the Department of Science and Technology (DST), have conducted massive excavations in the trench in Himebasti Village, Arunachal Pradesh, India, where the last event records the fingerprints of the Saadia earthquake of 1697 and analyzed it with modern geological techniques.

Historical archives indicate frequent earthquakes along the eastern Himalayas lack geological evidence, raising the question of whether these events tore the surface or remained blind and how they contribute to the seismic budget of the region, which is inhabited by millions of people.

They found the first signs of a geological surface rupture in the form of exposed sediments attached to rivers and streams distorted by fracture along the northeastern subduction fault area. In order to restrict the fault event induced at this site, the team dated 21 radiocarbon samples from trench exposure.

They also found large tree trunks embedded in smaller flood sediments at the outlet of the Supansiri River (the town of Saadia in Assam, 145 kilometers southeast of the Subansiri River), indicating erosion of the river after earthquakes after a group of aftershocks. Even six months in a failed way.

The study of the earthquake in Saadia standing on a grassy plain, roughly surrounded by forests of the Eastern Himalayas on the right bank of the Luhit River, adds an important seismic risk assessment site in the eastern Himalayas, which will benefit and help the population. Better infrastructure across the foothills of the eastern Himalayas, one of the most densely populated regions in the world.

