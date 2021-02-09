CNNi: Benjamin Netanyahu has pleaded guilty to corruption





Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said in a Jerusalem court that he is not accused of bribery and three frauds and breaches of trust. The appearance was Netanyahu’s second in court since his corruption trial formally began in May. Netanyahu, wearing a black mask, entered the courtroom just after nine in the morning and confirmed that his plea of ​​innocence filed by his lawyers earlier in writing represented the answer to the accusations. “I confirm the written response sent on my behalf,” the prime minister told the judges. Netanyahu, the first Israeli prime minister to appear in court as a defendant, has been indicted in three different cases. In the worst case, Netanyahu has been accused of advancing regulatory benefits of more than 1 trillion shekels (more than $ 300 million) in favor of a telecommunications company controlled by a millionaire friend, prosecutors say. In exchange, Netanyahu received coverage in favor of a news site, even influencing the selection of writing and stories, prosecutors allege. Monday’s court session is also examining the trial schedule, especially when a full trial procedure is required. With six weeks to go before Israelis vote in the general election and the prime minister’s willingness to postpone the prosecution’s opening and call for witnesses, one of his party’s most loyal allies has called on judges to postpone further hearings. voted on March 23rd. #CNNInternational # News #ConnectTheWorld.



