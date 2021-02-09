



Don't worry – that's the message from Deputy Medical Director Jonathan Van-Tam. He stressed tonight that people should be reassured with vaccines against coronavirus in the UK.

According to the small-scale experiment, the Oxford owner seems to have little effect on mild or moderate cases of the South African variant, but scientists say they are working hard to get a booster owner ready for the fall. Recent government data show that another 333 new deaths have been reported in the 24-hour period available, although over the weekend the totals are usually lower, bringing the UK to a total of 112,798. There have been another 14,000 new cases in the UK. Just before 279,000 people received the first dose of the Covid vaccine. Nearly 12.3 million people have received the first owner, nearly one in four adults.



