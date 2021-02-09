



Janine Rankin / Staff

Manchester St School of Philinding has a fault line running through the grounds that have been reclassified as active.

Wellending Primary School discovered that the fault line running under its territory is an active line.

A GNS report commissioned by the Horizons Regional Council found that the Rauoterangi fault, which runs through Manchester St School, could cause an earthquake in 5,000 to 10,000 years.

It was one of 15 known fault lines in the Manawatu area and was previously classified as inactive.

The increased alert result reported to the Manawatu County Council means that the fault line will have a zone to avoid specific faults around it.

The school’s principal, Glenn Richardson, said parents can be reassured that the school buildings meet building code requirements when constructed.

“We have procedures and systems in place to ensure the safety of our students and our staff in an emergency,” said Richardson.

“We will continue to work with the Council, the Department of Education, and GNS Science as more information becomes available.”

The fault line runs across the western part of Villending.

The western end of Manchester Street in Wellending is more at risk of earthquake than previously thought.

About 1,800 realtors, including Wimbledon Rest Home, Manawatū Community Trust, and Coombrae Village, will receive letters informing them of the new discovery.

Mayor Helen Warboys said there was no need to worry.

“The danger is no different today than it was yesterday. Nothing has changed, only the classification.”

District council buildings are located just outside the New Bug Avoidance District, and the city center is not affected, so there were no implications for the downtown modernization plans that were available for consultation.

The reclassification process follows the use of LiDAR technology, which uses pulsed lasers to collect information for landscape scans.

It provides accurate images to help understand how the Earth was formed.

A rift is defined as active if it has ruptured and deformed the Earth’s surface at least once in the last 125,000 years.

Warboys said the definition of “active” would be a science if people wanted to do major renovations, subdivide or build new buildings.

The definition will be considered when the district council considers future resource approval requests, to assess the implications for development, people, and property.

The Manchester St School community is being reassured to its staff and students despite the increased risk of earthquakes.

Likewise, applications for future building approval must take into account the potential for exposing the land to a natural hazard.

The active GNS Science bugs database has been updated for public view.

A link to her report will be included in the Land Information Memorandum (LIM) and Project Information Memorandum (PIM) reports for properties wholly or partly in the error avoidance area.

It will also have implications for the revision of the council’s district plan.

New maps, rules and controls for activities will have to be incorporated into the error avoidance area, through the general plan change process.

The council was already planning formal consultations on revising the residential and rural lifestyle sections of the district plan.

People can find more information at www.mdc.govt.nz/gnsreport

Warboys said council staff have been briefed on how to handle any additional inquiries people may have.

