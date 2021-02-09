Alex Salmond has refused to be questioned in the interrogation





Former Scottish Prime Minister Alex Salmond has refused to appear in an investigation into the handling of allegations against him tomorrow. (Subscribe: https://bit.ly/C4_News_Subscribe)

He is in conflict with a committee examining how the Scottish government dealt with allegations of sexual harassment against him. But Peter Murrell, chief executive of the Scottish National Party, appeared before the poll today. Mr. Murrell, who is married to Prime Minister Nicola Sturgeon, appeared for the second time after expressing concerns about the evidence he had previously given to the committee. ———————– Follow us on Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/Channel4News



