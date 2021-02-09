UK stresses AstraZeneca vaccine effective against South African Covid variant – BBC News





The UK government and its scientific advisers have made great efforts to reassure people about the effectiveness of its vaccination program. There is growing concern about the performance of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine against the South African virus variant. Boris Johnson said he is "very confident" that current vaccines provide great protection against serious diseases. Professor Jonathan Van-Tam, England's deputy medical director, said it is unlikely that the main variant of South Africa will be achieved in the UK, at least in the short term. New vaccines are already being developed to protect against the new South African variant of the disease. Hugh Edwards presents at BBC News Ten with medical editor Fergus Walsh and science editor David Shukman.

