Within Belarus: what is the country’s pro-democracy movement?





He has been described as the last European dictator and this week Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko will hold a huge meeting of industry leaders and top officials in the capital Minsk, designed to consolidate his power. (Subscribe: https://bit.ly/C4_News_Subscribe)

The harsh days of mass street protests have paved the way for Belarus ’harsh winter after a violent push for a pro-democracy movement last year. There were nearly 30,000 arrests. This internal report from Belarus examines what is happening with the country’s opposition. ———————– Follow us on Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/Channel4News .



source