Trump’s impeachment has been explained – BBC News





Donald Trump’s second indictment trial opens Tuesday, nearly a year after the first occurred. He has been accused of inciting the January 6 attack on the Capitol by the crowd in his favor. But members of his Republican party are mostly by his side. What is the case against him and what are the chances of his conviction? As Paul Adams explained to the BBC. Please subscribe HERE http://bit.ly/1rbfUog

#BBCAnews.



source