An earthquake measuring 5.0 on the Richter scale was just reported at a distance of 86 km southeast of San Salvador, El Salvador / Volcano Discovery





See also: monthly reports

Wednesday, February 10, 2021 09:07

09:07 AM | By: EARTHQUAKEMONITOR

5.0 Earthquake Feb 10 2:47 am (GMT-6)

A moderate 5.0 magnitude earthquake was reported early in the morning near San Salvador, Province of San Salvador, El Salvador, according to the German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ), the earthquake struck on Wednesday February 10, 2021 at 2:47 am local time in Average depth of 77 km. The exact size, focus and depth of an earthquake may be reviewed within the next few hours or minutes as seismologists review data and improve their calculations, or when other agencies release their reports. Our monitoring service has identified a second report from the Euro-Mediterranean region. The Seismological Center (EMSC) also recorded the magnitude 5.0 earthquake, and based on the preliminary seismic data, the earthquake should not have caused any major damage, but it was probably felt by many people as a slight shaking in the epicenter area. The weak tremors were probably felt in Puerto El Triunfo (population 19100) located 48 km from the epicenter, Cogotepeque (population 48,400) at 82 km, San Salvador (population 526,000) 86 km, Soiabango (population 329700) 86 on A kilometer away, Santa Tecla (population 124,700) 89 km away, Mexicanos (population 160,300) 90 km away, and San Miguel (population 161,900) 93 km away, towns or other cities near the epicenter where they may have felt the earthquake in what That very weak vibration includes Sensuntepeque (popup 20,400) located 102 km from the epicenter, VolcanoDiscovery will automatically update size and depth if these things change and follow up if other important news about the earthquake becomes available. If you are in the area, please send your experience to us through our reporting mechanism, either online or via our mobile app. This will help us provide more direct updates to anyone around the world who wants to know more about this earthquake.

If you feel like this, report it on our website or app now!

Download and upgrade the Volcanoes & Earthquakes app to get one of the fastest online seismic alerts: Android | Earthquake data:

I felt this earthquake

Date and time: February 10, 2021 2:47 AM (GMT -6) local time (February 10, 2021 08:47 GMT) Size: 5.0 Depth: 77.0 km Latitude / Center longitude: 12.98 ° N / 88.87 ° W (N Pacific, the US Geological Survey reported that a 3.6-magnitude earthquake occurred just 9 minutes ago 53 miles southeast of Cheney Lagoon, Alaska, USA … Read all Summary: 3 earthquakes 5.0+, 26 earthquakes 4.0+, 98 Earthquake 3.0+, 232 Earthquake 2.0+ (359 total) … Read all We receive early unverified reports of seismic activity in or around Croatia at around 06:28 GMT. No details yet of magnitude or depth This is an earthquake. We expect more accurate data to emerge in the next few minutes. The mentioned location and size are indicative and temporary until AllQuakes receives more accurate scientific data from a national or international seismic agency. Check back here in a little while and stay safe. … Read All A 3.0 magnitude earthquake occurred on Tuesday 9 February 2021 at 9:59 pm local time near Punk A, Kay County, Oklahoma, USA, as reported by the United States Geological Survey. … read everything

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos