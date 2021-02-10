Zimbabwe’s anti-corruption song “Dem Loot” goes viral





A Zimbabwean journalist has taken the fight to show corruption in the music direction. The song 'Dem Loot' has become a viral hit with dozens of versions released online from rap to reggae and so on.

The letter was written by investigative journalist Hopewell Chin'ono, who exposed corruption in the government and was arrested three times in six months on charges of "communicating falsehood". Hospitals in Zimbabwe are undergoing EPE and drug shortages while Covid-19 cases are on the rise.



