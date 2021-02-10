Connect with us

Uncategorized

Indian farmer: ‘Why I protest’ – BBC News

Avatar

Published

1 min ago

on

By



In India, tens of thousands of farmers continue to protest against laws they will throw out of businesses they fear. The government says reforms that deregulate agriculture will allow farmers to sell directly to big business, leaving them better off. One protester, Devilal Dahiya, invited BBC South Asian correspondent Rajini Vaidyanathan to visit his farm in Haryana state. Camera and editing: Sanjay Ganguly Producer: Kunal Sehgal Please subscribe HERE http://bit.ly/1rbfUog

#BBCAnews.

source

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: