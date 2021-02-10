Indian farmer: ‘Why I protest’ – BBC News





In India, tens of thousands of farmers continue to protest against laws they will throw out of businesses they fear. The government says reforms that deregulate agriculture will allow farmers to sell directly to big business, leaving them better off. One protester, Devilal Dahiya, invited BBC South Asian correspondent Rajini Vaidyanathan to visit his farm in Haryana state. Camera and editing: Sanjay Ganguly Producer: Kunal Sehgal Please subscribe HERE http://bit.ly/1rbfUog

