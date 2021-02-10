Myanmar police fired rubber bullets at protesters against the coup





In Myanmar, police have recently begun protesting protesters against the military coup. Social media reports say protesters were shot with live rounds. Police also used rubber bullets and water cannons. (Subscribe: https://bit.ly/C4_News_Subscribe)

Security forces searched the headquarters of Aung San Suu Kyi’s party, a leader ousted by the military who wanted protesters to regain power. ———————– Follow us on Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/Channel4News .



source