Australian Open: How tennis navigated the pandemic – BBC News





The Australian Open is underway in Melbourne after a three-week delay. While the coronavirus pandemic is taking place in a country that has imposed some of the world’s toughest restrictions, months of hard work and negotiations took place when the first Grand Slam of the year began on Monday. Tournament organizers revealed that there were 17,922 visitors on the opening day when the tennis stars, including Novak Djokovic and Serena Williams, were playing. By comparison, 64,387 fans last year. Ros Atkins and the Outside Source team study the impact the pandemic had on tennis tournaments. Please subscribe HERE http://bit.ly/1rbfUog

#BBCAnews.



source