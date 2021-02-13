Earthquake information: strong mag. 5.1 earthquake – Canton of Paltas, 76 km west of Loja, Provincia de Loja, Ecuador, Saturday 13 February 2021 12:18 am (GMT -5)





5.1 magnitude earthquake at a depth of 10 km

Feb 13 05:25 UTC: First to report: GFZ 7 minutes later.

Update Saturday, February 13, 2021 5:30 AM

5.1-magnitude earthquake strikes Loja, Luja Canton, Provincia de Luja, Ecuador

5.1 February 13 earthquake 12:18 am (GMT -5)

Just 12 minutes ago, a 5.1-magnitude earthquake occurred near Luja, canton Luja, Provincia de Luja, Ecuador. The earthquake was recorded just after midnight on Saturday, February 13, 2021 at 12:18 a.m. local time, at a shallow depth of 10 kilometers below the Earth’s surface, and the event was presented by the German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ), the first monitoring agency Earthquakes to a second report was later released by the Institute of Geophysics of Quito National Polytechnic (IGEPN), which listed it as a magnitude 5.7 earthquake. A third agency, the European Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC), reported the same magnitude 5.4 earthquake, and based on preliminary seismic data, nearly everyone in the epicenter area was supposed to feel the earthquake on a large scale. May cause light to moderate damage. Moderate shaking may have occurred in Silica (population 5,500) located 9 kilometers from the epicenter, and weak tremors may have been felt in Kariyamanga (population 16,900) located 45 km from the epicenter, Penas (which has a population Population 17,000) after 50 km, Catamayo (Catamayo) (population 18,600) 59 km, Santa Rosa (41,800) 71 km, Loja (population 117,800) 76 km, Huaquillas (39,800) 78 km, and Machala (population. 198,100) 92 km away. VolcanoDiscovery will automatically update the size and depth if these change and follow up if other important news about the earthquake becomes available. If you are in the region, please submit your experience to us through our reporting mechanism, either online or via our mobile app. This will help us provide more live updates to anyone around the world who wants to know more about this earthquake.

If you are or have been in this area during an earthquake, help others post your feedback and submit a quick report here.

Download the Volcanoes & Earthquakes app to get one of the fastest online seismic alerts: Android | Earthquake data:

I felt this earthquake

I didn’t feel it

Date and time: February 13, 2021 05:18:30 UTC – Local time at the epicenter: Saturday, February 13, 2021 12:18 a.m. (GMT -5) Size: 5.1 Depth: 10.0 km latitude / longitude of the epicenter : 4.08 ° S / 79.88 ° W (Canton of Baltas, Provincia de Loja, Ecuador) Nearby towns and cities: 9 km (6 mi) ENE of Silica (Loja) (population: 5,500) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 45 km (28 mi) northwest of Kariyamanga (Calvas, Loja) (Population: 16,900) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 50 km (31 mi) southwest of Pinas (El Oro) (Population: 17,000) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 59 km (36 mi) west of Catamayo (Loja) (pop: 18600) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 71 km (44 mi) south of Santa Rosa (El Oro) (Population: 41,800) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 76 km (47 miles) west of Luja (pop: 117800) -> watch earthquakes nearby! 78 km (48 mi) southeast of Huacilas (El Oro) (Population: 39,800) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 92 km (57 mi) south of Machala (El Oro) (pop: 198100) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 163 km (101 mi) southwest of Cuenca (Azuay) (Population: 277,000) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 454 km (282 mi) southwest of San Francisco de Quito (Pichincha)) (pop count: 1399800) -> See nearby earthquakes! Ather at the epicenter at the time of the earthquake: overcast clouds 12.5 ° C (55 ° F), humidity: 100%, wind: 1 m / s (1 knot) from SSW Primary data source: GFZ (German Research Center for Geosciences) Outgoing energy Rated: 2.8 x 1012 joules (783 MWh, equivalent to 674 tons of TNT).

[show map]

[smaller] [bigger]

If you feel this earthquake (or if you are near the epicenter), please share your experience and provide a short “felt it” report! Other users would love to hear about it and also if you don’t feel an earthquake despite your presence in the area please report it! Your contribution is also valuable to seismology, earthquake risk analysis, and mitigation efforts. You can use your device’s location or the map to indicate where you are during an earthquake. Thank you! Data of the same earthquake has been reported by different agencies

Information: The more agencies report the same earthquake and publish similar data, the more confident you will be in the data. It usually takes up to a few hours for earthquake parameters to be calculated with near-perfect accuracy.

MagnitudeDepthLocationSourceM 5.110 km Peru-Ecuador border area GFZM 5.380 kmPERU-ECUADOR BORDER REGIONEMSCM 5.740 km Peru-Ecuador border area, A 71.56 km De MacaraIGEPNM 5.371 km Peru-Ecuador border area USGSM report 5.479 km Peru-Ecuador border area 36

Contribution: Leave a comment if you find a specific report interesting or want to add to it. Mark as inappropriate, tag useful or interesting, post your user report!

Loja (City) / Light Shake (MMI IV) / Clank, Shake / 2-5 seconds: For two and a half seconds, the third story of our house swung back and forth, but not violently but we felt it easily. At ground level, gates, windows, and rails shook. | One user found this interesting.

Guayaquil / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / Clank, shake / 10-15 seconds: Since I’m on Guayaquil I felt a very slight vibration and humming sound while I was lying in my bed. | One user found this interesting.

Organus Loss / Imperceptible / Horizontal (Side) Swing / 5-10 seconds

210.6 km north from the epicenter [Map] / Don’t feel (reported by our app)

Piura (148.3 km south of the epicenter) [Map] / Weak vibration (MMI III) / rumble, shake / 2-5 seconds

Cuenca, EC, Puertas del Sol / Light vibration (MMI IV) / Simple rolling (tilting sideways in one direction) / 10-15 seconds: sitting in my chair watching TV and feeling the movement of rolling. My apartment is on the fifth floor. My wife felt it, too.

Los Geranios, Loja / Light Shaking Store (MMI IV) / 10-15 sec

Felcabamba / MMI V / Very short

41.6 km northeast or epicenter [Map] / Light shaking (MMI IV) / Rattling, shaking

Izhcayluma at Vilcabamba (16.9 km WNW of the epicenter) [Map] / Moderate vibration (MMI V): Approximately 4-5 good shaking movements between East and West and some residual tremors. I was awake in bed, but it definitely would have woken me up. The animals and insects were calm.

Cariamanga / Strong vibration (MMI VI) / 2-5s

Arenillas / Mild vibration (MMI V)

Felcabamba, Ecuador / MMI IV / 1-2 sec

El Guabo / imperceptible / rattling, shaking / 5-10 sec

Store (74.6 km east of the epicenter) [Map] / Soft vibration (MMI IV) / Horizontal swing (Side) / 2-5 sec

El Guabo / Mild Vibration (MMI V)

Vilcabamba / moderate vibration (MMI V) / horizontal sway (side): the shake and rumble woke me up.

83 km ESE from the epicenter [Map] / Soft shake (MMI IV) / Clank, shake: Wake up

Felkabumba, Ecuador / Moderate vibration (MMI V)

Felcabamba / Light shaking (MMI IV) / Clank, shake

Lugging / Soft Vibration (MMI IV) / 20-30 seconds

33.5 km northeast of the epicenter [Map] Mild vibration (MMI IV): Nervios

162.3 km northeast of the epicenter [Map] / Soft vibration (MMI IV) / 10-15 sec

Santa Isabel, Azuay (106.9 km northeast of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild tremor (MMI IV) / clank, shake / 2-5 seconds: was awake, felt in two waves. First it was very light, but it was still shivering at home. Almost like a slight jerk. The second wave came about 7 seconds later. It felt like a shake, almost like the sound of a wet dog’s vibration. It lasted less than 5 seconds.

Huaquillas / El Oro / Moderate vibration (MMI V) / 5-10 seconds: Too ugly because it has somewhat gone through its good time and is afraid of repetition

49.9 km northeast from the epicenter [Map] / Moderate vibration (MMI V) / rumble, vibration / 10-15 seconds (reported through our app)

Ecuador Cuenca (162.4 km northeast of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild vibration (MMI IV): felt about 12:20 am to 12:21 am … and lasted about a minute

Felcabamba / Light shaking (MMI IV) / Rattling, shaking / 10-15 seconds

Quilanga, Loja, Ecuador / Light Shake (MMI IV) / Horizontal Swing (Side) / 20-30secs: It felt like a wave was hitting. It may feel like it begins, then gradually gets violent, and then fades away.

Mancura / Light shaking (MMI IV) / 2-5 sec

109 km northeast of the epicenter [Map] / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / 2-5 sec

Mancora (128.7 km west of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild vibration (MMI V) / 15-20 seconds

Luga / MMI II / Single Side Vibration / 2-5 sec

Shalwabamba / Soft shake (MMI IV) / Horizontal swing (Side) / 15-20 seconds: MMI IV (Soft shake)

1.4 km WSW from the epicenter [Map] / Mild vibration (MMI V)

210.3 km north from the epicenter [Map] / Very weak vibration (MMI II) (reported through our app)

Try our free app!

Aftershocks

More information

Depending on its size, the fissure that was active during the earthquake ruptured along roughly the surface. 13 km2 (= 5 square miles) as a first-degree estimate. The rupture zone is likely to be about 6 kilometers (4 mi) long, and aftershocks usually occur during the days and weeks following an earthquake at or near the same fault, at distances of approximately. Double the length of the laceration area. The broad linear arrangement of aftershock centers often includes the main shock rupture zone (check the map below to verify). So far, no aftershocks have been recorded. Previous earthquakes in the same region, please wait while we search through millions of records, this could take up to 20-30 seconds.

Click here to search our database of previous earthquakes in the same region since 1900!

Try our free app!

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos