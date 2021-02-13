5.1 magnitude earthquake strikes near Luja, canton of Luja, Provincia de Luja, Ecuador / Volcano Discovery





See also: monthly reports

Saturday, February 13, 2021 05:38

05:38 AM | Posted by: Earthquake Monitor

5.1 February 13 earthquake 12:18 am (GMT -5)

Just 12 minutes ago, a 5.1-magnitude earthquake occurred near Luja, canton Luja, Provincia de Luja, Ecuador. The earthquake was recorded just after midnight on Saturday, February 13, 2021 at 12:18 a.m. local time, at a shallow depth of 10 kilometers below the Earth’s surface, and the event was presented by the German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ), the first monitoring agency Earthquakes to a second report was later released by the Institute of Geophysics of Quito National Polytechnic (IGEPN), which listed it as a magnitude 5.7 earthquake. A third agency, the European Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC), reported the same magnitude 5.4 earthquake, and based on preliminary seismic data, nearly everyone in the epicenter area was supposed to feel the earthquake on a large scale. May cause light to moderate damage. Moderate shaking may have occurred in Silica (population 5,500) located 9 kilometers from the epicenter, and weak tremors may have been felt in Kariyamanga (population 16,900) located 45 km from the epicenter, Penas (which has a population Population 17,000) after 50 km, Catamayo (Catamayo) (population 18,600) 59 km, Santa Rosa (41,800) 71 km, Loja (population 117,800) 76 km, Huaquillas (39,800) 78 km, and Machala (population. 198,100) 92 km away. VolcanoDiscovery will automatically update the size and depth if these change and follow up if other important news about the earthquake becomes available. If you are in the region, please submit your experience to us through our reporting mechanism, either online or via our mobile app. This will help us provide more live updates to anyone around the world who wants to know more about this earthquake.

If you feel like this, report it on our website or app now!

Download and upgrade the Volcanoes & Earthquakes app to get one of the fastest online seismic alerts: Android | Earthquake data:

I felt this earthquake

Date & Time: February 13, 2021 12:18 AM (GMT -5) local time (February 13, 2021 05:18 GMT) Size: 5.1 Depth: 10.0 km Latitude / Longitude Center: 4.08 ° S / 79.88 ° W) Canton Paltas, Provincia de Luja, Ecuador) Preliminary data source: GFZ Past news A 4.2 magnitude earthquake occurred just after midnight on Saturday February 13, 2021 at 12:54 am local time near San Antonio de Los Cupres, Los Andes province, Salta, Argentina, as reported by the European Mediterranean Seismic Center (EMSC). … Read all IMO report of a magnitude 4.3 earthquake in Iceland near Kerkopijarklaustur, Skaftarribor, South, just 25 minutes ago. The earthquake struck early on Saturday morning, February 13, 2021 at 2:29 a.m. local time at a very shallow depth of 4.7 km. The exact size, focus and depth of an earthquake can be reviewed within the next few hours or minutes as seismologists review data and refine their calculations, or when other agencies release their report. … Read all A 3.0-magnitude earthquake occurred on Friday afternoon, February 12, 2021 at 4:11 pm local time near Ridgecrest, Kern County, California, USA, according to the US Geological Survey. … Read all the summary: 10 earthquakes 5.0+, 60 earthquakes 4.0+, 122 earthquakes 3.0+, 225 earthquakes 2.0+ (417 total) … Read all

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos