Myanmar police and troops are using force to break up the protests





Myanmar's army has deployed soldiers and armored vehicles on the streets of several major cities in the country as repression of protests against the coup is intensifying.

Troops and police forcibly broke into the crowd gathered in Mandalay, where a demonstration was reported in a town where police clashed with police. Authorities have warned protesters they could face up to 20 years in prison if they incite hatred of the armed forces.



