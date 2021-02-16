Review: In Fragile Things, a web of lies unfolds amid the San Francisco earthquake of 1906





“The Nature of Fragile Things” Posted by Susan Meissner Photo: Berkeley

It’s April 18, 1906, and the soon-to-be earthquake isn’t the only horror wreaking havoc in San Francisco of Susan Messner’s latest novel, The Nature of Fragile Things.

Sophie Wallen, the protagonist, is a young Irish immigrant who recently moved from New York to San Francisco to marry Martin Hawking, a stranger she met through a classified ad. The night before the earthquake, while Martin is away on a business trip, Sophie discovers a pregnant woman named Belinda Bigelow standing on her doorstep. The two women quickly realized Martin was a liar and a cheat, which isn’t the worst of it. As Sophie and Belinda join together the web of lies that connects them, the city begins to shake and burn. In a moment of clarity, Sophie realizes that despite Martin’s brutal series, her goal is now to take care of Martin’s daughter, Kat, who she has come to love.

Susan Messner, author of “The Nature of Fragile Things”. Photo: Berkley

Most of the central characters in “The Nature of Fragile Things” are women, and the novel combines elements of what is traditionally known as “a woman’s imagination” – local drama and issues related to motherhood, friendship and romance – with traits of other genres, such as thriller, mystery and noir, genres traditionally inhabited by strings of males and victims. Females. The camaraderie of the women in the novel is compelling and at times heartbreaking, as each character is left to reel in the wake of destruction and deception.

The novel is fast-paced and suspenseful, especially when Meissner interrupts the novel with transcripts of an interview an American field marshal gave to Sophie seven months after the earthquake. In one of these texts, the novel takes a turn and forces the reader to question why Sophie agreed to marry Martin in the first place. Is Sophie trusted? What are you hiding?

Set amid the wreckage of San Francisco, as well as a fictional mining town near San Matteo called “San Rafaela” and Tucson, the novel explores the ways in which personal suffering and collective grief can intersect in the aftermath of a natural disaster, an emotional region that seems eerily familiar at a time when it causes The epidemic kills more than two million people around the world.

In a scene in which Sophie is standing on the back of a phrase taking her to Auckland after the earthquake, Meissner writes: “Turn around to face the city as we are moving away from it. I see vast open fields of ash behind stubborn brick and stone skeletons. There was life in all those empty spaces, and now there is no … there was no gold. Is erased. However, something else can take its place. Something else will. “One must hope.

The Nature of Fragile Things by Susan Messner (Berkeley; 384 pages; $ 26.00)

