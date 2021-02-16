Fukushima earthquake hits automobile and semiconductor supply chains News





The last earthquake, which had a magnitude of 7.3, was reported as a follower of the original accident and struck the same area on February 13th, although fortunately there was no such thing as the devastation in 2011. One million homes lost energy and the earthquake also caused landslides. . However, while the earthquake was strongly felt in Tokyo, no tsunami warning was issued. The region experienced a similar aftershock in 2016.

The automotive sector has taken precautions to review facility safety, but manufacturing facilities have not been affected. Toyota said all of its factories in the Tohoku region were operating as normal as of its first shift on Monday (Feb.15). Toyota Motor East Japan has three factories in the region: Miyagi Ohira, Miyagi Taiwa and Iwate.

However, the carmaker will have to suspend production at a number of factories this week, between February 17 and 20, due to interrupted supply of parts, although no further details are available about the affected suppliers. Toyota said 14 production lines at nine plants across the country have been affected by supply shortages (see box).

Semiconductor supply

Perhaps most important, given the current shortage of semiconductor supplies for the automotive industry, is the impact on Renesas Electronics. While the company confirmed that there was no damage to any of its facilities in the area, there was a temporary power outage at the NAKA plant, which led to a temporary suspension of production as the difference in safety and potential damage to equipment and products within its clean plant was investigated. field. Wafer production resumed on Monday (February 15) and front-end manufacturing operations resumed on Tuesday (February 16).

“The group will resume production of forward manufacturing operations step by step and expects to reach full pre-quake production capacity for the Naka plant in about one week after the earthquake,” the company said in a statement.

Renesas is also assessing the earthquake’s impact on the overall supply chain, including suppliers and partner companies.

No damage was reported to buildings or utility equipment at any of the Renesas factories located near the epicenter. Besides the Naka Factory, Renesas has facilities in Yonezawa and Takasaki, both of which are in continuous operations.

Next month, on the anniversary of the 2011 Fukushima disaster, the automotive logistics company will examine in more detail the long-term impact on the global auto supply chain, the lessons learned and the significance of these lessons for the ongoing Covid crisis.

