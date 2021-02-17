Connect with us

Uncategorized

Princess Latifa: ‘My father imprisoned’ – BBC News

Avatar

Published

2 mins ago

on

By



In 2018, the daughter of the Dubai ruler tried to flee the country by sending secret video messages to friends, alleging that she feared for her life that her father was “kidnapped”. In films shared with BBC Panorama, Princess Latifa Al Maktoum says the commandos drugged her when she escaped by boat and returned to arrest. Secret messages have been stopped – and friends have asked the UN to step in. Dubai and the Basque Country have said before that he is safe in family care. Please subscribe HERE http://bit.ly/1rbfUog

#MissingPrincess #BBCNews.

source

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: