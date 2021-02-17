Lawmaker sues Trump over conspiracy to incite US Capitol riots





Former President Donald Trump and attorney Rudy Giuliani are accused of conspiring with right-wing extremist groups Proud Boys and Oath Keepers in a civil lawsuit filed by the Democratic president of the House Security Committee in the federal court on Tuesday to spark the January 6 uprising. He cites the post-Civil War law designed by the Ku Klux Klan to combat violence and fear. The lawsuit filed by Mississippi Democratic Rep. Bennie Thompson is the first civil action filed against the former president of the U.S. Capitol and the Senate comes a few days after Trump was acquitted in his indictment process. Going forward, it would mean that the former president and others would have to endure the discovery and arrest, revealing details and evidence that were not released during the Senate impeachment process.



