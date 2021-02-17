Global Earthquake Report for Wednesday, February 17, 2021 / VolcanoDiscovery





Wed, Feb 17, 2021 06:20

Posted by: Earthquake Monitor

Global earthquakes exceeding 3 magnitude in the past 24 hours on February 17, 2021

Summary: 11 earthquakes 5.0+, 23 earthquakes 4.0+, 134 earthquakes 3.0+, 246 earthquakes 2.0+ (414 total) This report is updated hourly. Grade 5 +: 11 earthquakes, 4+: 23 earthquakes, grade 3+: 134 earthquakes, grade 2 +: 246 earthquakes no earthquakes of magnitude 6 or higher Estimated total seismic energy: 5 × 1013 Joules (14 gigawatt hours, i.e. 12019 tons of TNT equals 0.8 atomic bombs!) Learn more 10 largest earthquakes in the world (past 24 hours): # 1: 5.5 earthquake 141 km west of Abepura, Netherlands New Guinea, Indonesia, February 17, 2021 4:09 am (GMT +9) # 2: Earthquake 5.2 157 km southwest of Petropavlovsk-Kamchats, Kamchatka, Russia, February 16, 2021 9:55 pm (GMT +12) # 3: 5.2 South Pacific earthquake, 47 km southeast of Niavoo, Vava , Tonga, February 17, 2021 4:54 AM (GMT +13) # 4: 5.2 Coral Sea earthquake, 62 km west from Port Vila, Sheva County, Vanuatu, February 17, 2021 3:12 am (GMT +11) # 5: 5.1 Coral Sea earthquake, 64 km east of Loganville, Sanma County, Vanuatu, February 16, 2021 7:07 pm (GMT + 11) No. 6: 5.1 Ionia earthquake in the sea, 23 km northeast of Patras, Achaia, western Greece, 17 Feb 2021 5:36 am (GMT +2) # 7: 5.0 Corral Sea earthquake , Vanuatu, February 16, 2021 5:41 PM (GMT +11) # 8: 5.0 North Pacific earthquake Feb 16, 2021 1:00 AM (GMT -7) # 9: 5.0 Java Sea earthquake, 81 km north of Tuban, Java Sharqia, Indonesia, February 16, 2021 3:42 PM (GMT +7) # 10: 5.0 Coral Sea earthquake, 86 km west of Port Vila, Shafa Province, Vanuatu, February 17, 2021 2:58 PM (GMT +11) Earthquakes are felt: # 1: 5.1 Ionian Sea Earthquake, 23 km northeast of Patras, Acha, western Greece, Feb 17, 2021 5:36 am (GMT +2) – 20 Report No. 2: An earthquake of 2.9 km 9.5 west of Granada, Andalusia, Spain, Feb 16 2021 10:48 p.m. (GMT +1) – 8 Reports # 3: 2.2 Earthquake 5 kilometers northwest of Kobe, California, USA, February 16, 2021 4:23 pm (GMT -8) – 7 Reports # 4: 5.0 Sea of ​​Java earthquake, 81 km north of Tuban, East Java, Indonesia, February 16, 2021 3:42 pm (GMT +7) – 4 reports # 5: 2.1 Tübingen earthquake, 7.6 km east of Rottweil, Freiburg region, Baden-Württemberg, Germany, 16 February 2021 10:14 p.m. (GMT +1) – 4 Reports # 6: 3.9 sea earthquake Aegean A, 46 km southwest of Mytilene, Lesvos, North Aegean, Greece, February 16, 2021 8:24 am (GMT +2) – 3 Reports # 7: 3.1 Provincia del Tamarugal earthquake, 138 km east of Iquique, Tarapaca, Chile, 16 February 2021 6:43 p.m. (GMT -3) – Two reports No. 8: 3.9 Ionian Sea earthquake, 22 km northeast of Patrasso, Acehia, western Greece, February 17, 2021 4:33 a.m. (GMT +2) – Two reports No. 9 : Earthquake 5.0 71 km northeast of Lai, Morobe County, Papua New Guinea, February 17, 2021 at 3:00 pm (GMT +10) – Two reports # 10: 4.1 Ionian Sea earthquake, 25 km northeast of Patras, Acha, western Greece, Feb 17, 2021 6:38 a.m. (GMT +2) – Two Reports No. 11: 4.0 Jiquilpan earthquake, 17 km southeast of Mapastepec, Chiapas, Mexico, February 16, 2021 6:40 a.m. (GMT -6) – Two reports No. 12: 2.2 Ararat Earthquake, 10.5 km southwest of Yerevan, Armenia, February 17, 2021, 7:26 a.m. (GMT +4) – Two reports # 13: 4.9 Coral Sea earthquake, 87 km west of Port Vila, Shifa District, Vanuatu, February 17, 2021 3 : 16 a.m. (GMT +11) – 2 Reports # 1 4: 2.3 Earthquake 25 km east of Bergamo, Lombardy, Italy, Feb 16, 2021 6:41 pm (GMT +1) – Report 2 Earthquake stats:

Number of earthquakes and energy emitted versus time

Earthquake count and energy emitted versus magnitude

Earthquake magnitude and energy emitted versus time

Previous news earthquakes were detected near: Akutan (6 earthquakes between Mag 0.4-1.0), Askja (5 earthquakes between Mag 0.4-1.2), Peleran (1 Mag 2.6 earthquake), Clare Lake (22 earthquakes between Mag 0.2-2.2), Koso (2) Earthquakes between Mag 1.0-1.3), Esjufjöll (two earthquakes between Mag 1.1-1.4) … Read all Papua New Guinea was rocked near Lai, Morup County, by a magnitude 5.0 earthquake only 17 minutes ago, German Research Center Geosciences (GFZ) reported. … Read all A 5.5 magnitude earthquake near Patras, Acha, western Greece, Greece, was reported just 6 minutes ago by the German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ), one of the main international agencies monitoring seismic activity in all around the world. The earthquake occurred 10 kilometers below the epicenter early on the morning of Wednesday February 17, 2021 at 5:36 am local time. The exact size, focus and depth of an earthquake may be reviewed within the next few hours or minutes as seismologists review data and improve their calculations, or when other agencies release their reports. … Read all A 3.1-magnitude earthquake occurred early in the afternoon of Tuesday February 16, 2021 at 3:17 PM local time near Red Dog Mine, Northwest Arctic County, Alaska, USA, as reported United States Geological Survey. … Read all the summary: 1 earthquake 6.0+, 13 earthquakes 5.0+, 25 earthquakes 4.0+, 138 earthquakes 3.0+, 245 earthquakes 2.0+ (422 total) … Read all

