Earthquake information: Light Mag. Earthquake 4.2 – 14 km east of Toyota, Aichi, Japan, Thursday, February 18, 2021 3:58 a.m. (GMT +9)





Magnitude 4.2 earthquake at a depth of 40 km

Feb 17 19:06 UTC: First to report: EMSC in 8 minutes.

Update Wednesday, February 17, 2021, 19:12

A 4.2 magnitude earthquake strikes near Toyota, Toyota Shi, Aichi, Japan

Earthquake 4.2 14 km east of Toyota, Aichi, Japan, Feb 18, 2021 3:58 am (GMT +9)

The European Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC) reported a magnitude 4.2 earthquake in Japan near Toyota, Toyota Shi, Aichi, just 14 minutes ago. The earthquake struck early on Thursday morning February 18, 2021 at 3:58 am local time at an average shallow depth of 40 km. The exact size, epicenter and depth of the earthquake may be reviewed within the next few hours or minutes as seismologists review data and refine their calculations, or when other agencies release their reports. Based on the preliminary seismic data, the earthquake should not have occurred. It caused no major damage, but probably many people felt it as a slight shaking in the epicenter area. Perhaps a weak tremor was felt in Toyota (No. 362400) located 14 km from the epicenter, and from other towns or cities close to the epicenter where perhaps a very weak tremor was felt Okazaki (No. 352.400) located 21 km from the epicenter of the epicenter , Seto (population 134,200), 23 km away, Anjou (population. 178,400) 25 km away, Kariya (population 139,200) 32 km away, Toyokawa (population. Farther away, Nishio (population 103,300) 35 km away, Nagoya (Population 2,191,300) 37 km away.

I felt this earthquake

I didn’t feel it

Date and time: February 17, 2021 18:58:30 UTC – Local time at epicenter: Thursday, February 18, 2021 3:58 a.m. (GMT +9) Size: 4.2 Depth: 40.0 km Latitude / longitude of epicenter: 35.1 Degree North / 137.3 ° E (Toyota-shi, Aichi, Japan) Nearest volcano: Ueno (58 km / 36 mi) Nearby towns and cities: 14 km (9 mi) east of Toyota (population: 362400) -> See nearby earthquakes! 21 km (13 mi) northeast of Okazaki (Population: 352,400) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 23 km (15 mi) southeast of Sito (population: 134,200) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 25 km (16 miles) NORTH Anjou (BOB): 178400) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 32 km (20 mi) ENE of Karia (population: 139,200) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 33 km (20 mi) northwest of Toyokawa (Population: 120,500) -> See nearby earthquakes! 34 km (21 mi) ESE of Kasugai (population: 298,600) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 35 km (21 mi) northeast of Nishio (population: 103,300) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 37 km (23 mi) ESE of Nagoya (Population: 2,191,300) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 227 km (141 mi) WSW from Tokyo (Population: 8336,600) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! (31 ° F), humidity: 84%, winds: 5 m / s (9 kts) from WNW Primary data source: EMSC (Euro-Mediterranean Seismic Center) Rated power: 1.3 × 1011 joules (35 mWh, equivalent 30.1 tons of TNT) more information

If you feel this earthquake (or if you are near the epicenter), please share your experience and provide a short “felt it” report! Other users would love to hear about it and also if you don’t feel an earthquake despite your presence in the area please report it! Your contribution is also valuable to seismology, earthquake risk analysis, and mitigation efforts. You can use your device’s location or the map to indicate where you are during an earthquake. Thank you! Data of the same earthquake has been reported by different agencies

Information: The more agencies report the same earthquake and publish similar data, the more confident you will be in the data. It usually takes up to a few hours for earthquake parameters to be calculated with near-perfect accuracy.

MagnitudeDepthLocationSourceM 4,240 kmEASTERN HONSHU, JAPANEMSCM 4,538 kmCENTRAL AICHI PREF, JapanNIED User reports on this earthquake (6)

Contribution: Leave a comment if you find a specific report interesting or want to add to it. Mark as inappropriate, tag useful or interesting, post your user report!

Toyota Aichi City / MMI IV / Single head bump / Very short: I woke up before shaking …. just 2 days ago, we had a very weak earthquake in my area and it got bigger than last time. | One user found this interesting.

Showa Wing, Nagoya / MMI / Horizontal swing (Side)

Karia / Very Low Vibration (MMI II) / Horizontal Swing (Side) / 5-10 sec

Toyota (13.5 km west of the epicenter) [Map] / Soft vibration (MMI IV)

Nagoya Aichi / MMI IV / Horizontal swing (Side) / 5-10 seconds

Okazaki, Aichi / Light shaking (MMI IV): Woke me out of my sleep

