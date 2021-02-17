Roads blocked in Yangon, thousands of people protest against Myanmar coup – BBC News





Dozens of key vehicles are blocking roads in Myanmar's main city of Yangon, which seems to be a new tactic used by protesters. Tens of thousands of people gather in the city center, which is expected to be the largest protest expected by organizers. A special UN rapporteur in Myanmar, also known as Burma, has warned of potential violence. Protesters are demanding the release of elected leaders after a February 1 military coup – Aung San Suu Kyi and other military leaders have been arrested.

