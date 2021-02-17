Earthquake information: Mag average. 4.3 Earthquake – Eastern Mediterranean, 191 km west of Nicosia, Cyprus, Wednesday, February 17, 2021 at 8:39 pm (GMT +2)





An average earthquake of 4.3 magnitude at a depth of 10 km

Feb 17 18:46 UTC: First to report: NOA after 7 minutes.

Update Wednesday, February 17, 2021, 18:51

A 4.3-magnitude earthquake strikes near Inia, Bunia, Paphos, Cyprus

4.3 Earthquake Feb 17 8:39 pm (GMT +2)

The National Observatory of Athens (NOA) reported a 4.3-magnitude earthquake in Cyprus near Inya, Nia and Paphos, just 12 minutes ago. The earthquake struck on the evening of Wednesday, February 17, 2021 at 8:39 PM local time at a shallow depth of 10 km. The exact size, focus and depth of an earthquake may be reviewed within the next few hours or minutes as seismologists review the data and revise their calculations, or when other agencies release their reports. Cities or cities near the epicenter where the earthquake may have occurred felt extremely weak tremor including Inia (popup 390) which is located 107 km from the epicenter. VolcanoDiscovery will automatically update the size and depth if these changes and follow up if other important earthquake news becomes available. If you are in the region, please submit your experience to us through our reporting mechanism, either online or via our mobile app. This will help us provide more live updates to anyone around the world who wants to know more about this earthquake.

Date and time: February 17, 2021 18:39:19 UTC – Local time at epicenter: Wednesday, February 17, 2021 8:39 pm (GMT +2) Size: 4.3 Depth: 10.0 km Latitude / longitude of epicenter: 35.2524 Degrees North / 31.2691 Degrees E (Eastern Mediterranean, Cyprus) Neighboring towns and cities: 107 km (67 miles) west of Inia (Population: 385) -> See nearby earthquakes! 118 km (73 miles) west of Paphos (Population: 36,000) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 158 km (98 mi) southwest of Alanya (Turkey) (population: 113,000) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 171 km (106 mi) south of Manavgat (Turkey) (Population: 99,300) -> See nearby earthquakes! 173 km (108 mi) northwest of Limesus (Population: 154,000) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 186 km (116 miles) west of Kyrenia (Population: 26700) -> Watch earthquakes nearby! 188 km (117 mi) SSE of Muratpaşa (Turkey) (population: 450,000) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 188 km (117 mi) west of Strovolos (Population: 67,900) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 191 km (118 mi) WN (bang): 200,500) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 191 km (119 miles) south of Antalya (Turkey) (Population: 758,200) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 159 km (99 mi) west of the island of Cyprus (population: 1,140,000) -> see ne rby quakes! Weather at the epicenter at the time of the earthquake: clear sky 9.8 ° C (50 ° F), humidity: 57%, wind: 16 m / s (30 knots) from N.Basic data source: NOA (National Observatory of Athens) Estimated Output Energy: 1.8 × 1011 joules (49.4 mWh, 42.5 tons of TNT equivalent) More information

Information: The more agencies report the same earthquake and publish similar data, the more confident you will be in the data. It usually takes up to a few hours for earthquake parameters to be calculated with near-perfect accuracy.

MagnitudeDepthLocationSourceM 4.310 km 181 Km ESE From Kastelorizon, Cyprus User reports of this earthquake (2)

462 km south of the epicenter [Map] / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / single vertical bump / Very short (reported with our app)

Struvulus / no hair

