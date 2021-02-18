Boris Johnson says easing the blockade will result in “data, not dates”





The Prime Minister has said he wants a “prudent and prudent” approach to removing the closure in England and that it will be “irreversible” as the spread of vaccines progresses. (Subscribe: https://bit.ly/C4_News_Subscribe)

The relaxation of the restrictions should be channeled into “data, not dates,” scientists said. Covid’s statistics are down, with the latest 24-hour government data showing that another 738 people have been reported dead with Covid, bringing the UK to almost 119,000. There have been another 12,718 new cases in the UK. And another 364,000 people received the first dose of the Covid vaccine yesterday. Nearly 16 million people have now received the first dose. ———————– Follow us on Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/Channel4News .



source