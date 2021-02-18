Labor Party: Keir Starmer sets long-term vision for the economy – BBC Newsnight





One year after Sir Keir Starmer’s leadership victory, what is the Labor Party’s new vision for the economy? Please subscribe HERE http://bit.ly/1rbfUog

Opposition leader Keir Starmer will give a keynote address on February 18 explaining the Labor Party’s long-term vision. At the first major conference on the economy since taking the lead in April 2020, Keir Starmer is expected to determine what he calls a “new partnership between government and business”. Newsnight has sued Lewis Goodall and along with Kirsty Wark is Jonathan Reynolds, Secretary of Shadow Work and Pensions. #BBCNews #Newsnight.



source