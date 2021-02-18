Earthquake information: Mag average. Earthquake 5.1 – 113 km southeast of Wewak, Eastern Sepik Province, Papua New Guinea, Friday, February 19, 2021 at 3:50 am (GMT +10)





An earthquake of moderate magnitude 5.1 at a depth of 139 km

February 18 18:07 UTC: First to report: EMSC after 16 minutes February 18 18:08: Epicenter corrected 4 km (2.5 mi) toward SSW February 18 18:31: Hypocenter Center depth recalculated from 138.0 to 142.0 km (86 to 88 mi). Corrected epicenter location of 4 km (2.5 mi) towards northeastern February 18 18:37: The epicenter depth was recalculated from 142.0 to 139.0 km (88 to 86 mi). The epicenter position was corrected at 3.3 km (2.1 mi) towards E.

Update Thursday, February 18, 2021, 18:12

An earthquake with a moderate magnitude of 5.1 on the Richter scale is 111 km southeast of Wewak, Papua New Guinea

5.1 Feb.19 earthquake 3:50 am (GMT +10)

A 5.1-magnitude earthquake was reported near Wewak, East Sepik Province, Papua New Guinea, just 21 minutes ago by the European Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC), one of the main international agencies monitoring seismic activity around the world. The earthquake occurred at a depth of 138 km below the epicenter early on Friday morning February 19, 2021 at 3:50 am local time. The exact size, epicenter and depth of the earthquake may be reviewed within the next few hours or minutes as seismologists review data and improve their calculations, or when other agencies release their report. A second report was later released by the United States Geological Survey. , Which I listed as a 5.1 magnitude earthquake as well. Includes towns or cities near the epicenter where a very weak tremor was probably felt, Wewak (population 18200) 111 km from the epicenter. If these changes follow if available other important news about the earthquake. If you are in the region, please submit your experience to us through our reporting mechanism, either online or via our mobile app. This will help us provide more live updates to anyone around the world who wants to know more about this earthquake.

Date and time: February 18, 2021 17:50:56 UTC – Local time at epicenter: Friday, February 19, 2021 3:50 a.m. (GMT +10) Size: 5.1 Depth: 139.0 km Latitude / Longitude of epicenter: 4.33 ° S / 144.29 ° E (Eastern Sepik Province, Papua New Guinea) Nearest volcano: Buisa (83 km / 52 mi) Nearby towns and cities: 113 km (70 mi) south of Waiwak (East Sepik) (population: 18200) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 144 km (89 mi) NNE of Wabag (Enga) (Population: 3,960) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 170 km (106 miles) north of Mt. Hagen (Dee District, Western Highlands) (Population: 33,600) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 193 km (120 mi) northwest of Madang (Population: 27,400) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 214 km (133 mi) north of Mandi (Southern Highlands) (Population: 26,300) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 230 km (143 miles) northwest of Goroka (Eastern Highlands) (Population: 18,500) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 230 km (143 miles) north of Tari (Population: 8,190) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 401 km (249 miles) northwest of Lai (Morob) (Population: 76,300) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 412 km (256 mi) northwest of Bollolo (Morob) (Population: 16,000) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 654 km (406 mi) northwest of Port Moresby (National Capital) (Population: 283,700) -> See nearby earthquakes Weather at the epicenter at the time of the earthquake: Dense clouds of 23.5 ° C (74 ° F), humidity: 98%, Wind: 1 m / s (2 knots) from SSE Primary data source: EMSC (European Mediterranean Seismic Center) Rated outgoing energy: 2.8 x 1012 Joules (783 MWh, equivalent to 674 tons of TNT) more Information

Information: The more agencies report the same earthquake and publish similar data, the more confident you will be in the data. It usually takes up to a few hours for earthquake parameters to be calculated with near-perfect accuracy.

MagnitudeDepthLocationSourceM 5.1139 kmNEAR N COAST OF NEW GUINEA, PNG., Papua New Guinea EMSCM 5.1138 km35 Km SE of Angoram, Papua New Guinea USGSM 5.2146 km near the northern coast of New Guinea, Papua New Guinea. . , Papua New Guinea GFZ user reports on this earthquake (1)

