Global Earthquake Report for Friday, February 19, 2021 / VolcanoDiscovery





Try our free app!

See also: monthly reports

Friday, February 19, 2021 11:20

11:20 AM | By: EARTHQUAKEMONITOR

Global earthquakes exceeding 3 magnitude in the past 24 hours on February 19, 2021

Summary: 1 earthquake 6.0+, 12 earthquakes 5.0+, 17 earthquakes 4.0+, 78 earthquakes 3.0+, 237 earthquakes 2.0+ (345 total) This report is updated hourly. Grade 6+: 1 earthquake, score 5+: 12 earthquakes, 4 +: 17 earthquakes, grade 3+: 78 earthquakes, grade 2+: 237 earthquakes, no earthquakes of magnitude 7 or higher: Total seismic energy estimate: 1.9 × 1014 J ( 52.8 GWh, equivalent to 45,452 tons of TNT or 2.8 atomic bombs!) Learn more 10 largest earthquakes in the world (past 24 hours): # 1: 6.1 South Pacific earthquake, Tonga, February 19, 2021 4 : 30 a.m. (GMT +13) # 2: 5.8 South Pacific earthquake Feb 18, 2021 12:31 pm (GMT -7) # 3: 5.6 Bering Sea earthquake, 127 miles southwest of Adak, Western Aleutians County, Alaska, United States America, February 18, 2021 11:11 PM (GMT -10) # 4: 5.5 South Pacific earthquake, New Zealand, February 19, 2021 7:14 pm (GMT +13) # 5: 5.4 Indian Ocean earthquake February 19 2021 6: 14 a.m. (GMT +10) # 6: 5.3 Coral Sea earthquake, 71 km west of Port Vila, Shiva County, Vanuatu, Feb 19, 2021 8:20 p.m. (GMT +11) # 7: 5.2 South Pacific earthquake, 252 Km northeast of Nuku’alofa, Tongatapu, February 19, 20 21 5:04 a.m. (GMT +13) # 8: 5.2 Indian Ocean earthquake February 19, 2021 6:18 a.m. (GMT +10) # 9: 5.1 113 km southeast of Wewak, Eastern Sepik Province, Papua New Guinea, February 19 2021 3:50 a.m. (GMT +10) # 10: 5.1 earthquake 8.5 km northwest Karamay, Xinjiang, China, February 19, 2021 9:23 a.m. (GMT) +8) Reported earthquakes felt: # 1: 3.8 Xishah earthquake Yi Awal Behsud, Wardak, 49 km southeast of Bamyan, Afghanistan, February 18, 2021 10:48 pm (GMT + 4:30) – 179 Reports No. 2: 4.1 Grad earthquake in Tringa, Sisak Moslavina, 42 km southeast of Zagreb , Croatia, February 18, 2021 1:08 PM (GMT +1) – 130 Reports # 3: 5.3 Coral Sea earthquake, 71 km west of Port Vila, Shifa County, Vanuatu, February 19, 2021 8:20 PM (GMT +11) – 5 Reports # 4: 3.2 South Pacific Earthquake, 13 km east of Christchurch, Canterbury, New Zealand, Feb 19, 2021 9:33 am (GMT +13) – 4 Reports # 5: 4.9 South Pacific earthquake, 71 km northwest of La Sirena, Provincia de Elqui, Coquimbo Region, Chile, 19 Feb Air 2021 3:54 a.m. (GMT -3) – 4 Reports # 6: Earthquake 3.7 Cidabad, Wardak, 10.2 km northwest of Brak Barak, Afghanistan, February 18, 2021 18:18 GMT – 3 Reports # 7: Earthquake 2.7 Plumas County , California, 32 miles northwest of Reno, Washoe County, Nevada, USA, February 18, 2021 8:07 am (GMT -8) – 3 Reports No. 8: 2.0 earthquake 30 km southeast of Mina, Nevada, USA, February 18, 2021 3:21 am (GMT-8) – Two Reports No. 9: 2.3 earthquake 21 km west of Sisak, Sisak Moslavina, Croatia, February 18, 2021 1:12 pm (GMT +1) – Two reports

Number of earthquakes and energy emitted versus time

Earthquake count and energy emitted versus magnitude

Earthquake magnitude and energy emitted versus time

Previous news: A 4.5-magnitude earthquake occurred early in the morning of Friday February 19, 2021 at 5:48 a.m. local time near Valparaiso, Valparaiso Region, Chile, according to the European-Mediterranean Seismic Center (EMSC). … Read all A 3.0 magnitude earthquake near McCarthy, Valdez County, Cordova, Alaska, USA, was reported just 7 minutes ago by the United States Geological Survey, the main international and national agency that monitors seismic activity in the United States . The earthquake occurred at a very shallow depth of 0.1 miles below the epicenter just after midnight on Friday February 19, 2021 at 12:11 a.m. local time. The exact size, focus and depth of an earthquake can be reviewed within the next few hours or minutes as seismologists review the data and refine their calculations, or when other agencies release their report. Read all USGS reports of a 3.0 magnitude earthquake in the US near Ridgecrest, Kern County, California, just 7 minutes ago. The earthquake occurred just after midnight on Friday February 19, 2021 at 12:52 a.m. local time at a very shallow depth of 0.4 miles. The exact size, focus and depth of an earthquake can be reviewed within the next few hours or minutes as seismologists review the data and refine their calculations, or when other agencies release their report. … read everything

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos