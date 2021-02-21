Ten years later, Christchurch earthquake survivors meet up with those who pulled them out of the rubble | 1 news





Ten years before tomorrow, 185 people were killed in the Christchurch earthquake. But besides the heavy loss of life, there were also stories of miraculous deliveries.

Your playlist will be uploaded after this advertisement

The February 22, 2011 earthquake killed 185 people. Source: 1 NEWS

A decade later, some of the survivors of the CTV building collapse met the heroes who had pulled them out from the rubble on February 22, 2011 after the magnitude 6.3 earthquake.

Ann Malcolm got a chance to finally discover how her dramatic rescue came about, after sipping a cup of tea.

She said at the time, “We started with ‘Oh, oh no’ and it was like a tornado hit us and everything was flying, and I think I might have been hit.”

“I had lumps all over, I felt I couldn’t breathe and dislocated [my] Arm, pelvis and fracture [my] an arm.”

Somehow she survived the catastrophic CTV building collapse, her body completely shattered as the fifth floor office collapsed.

Malcolm told 1NEWS, “My body condition at the time was non-functional, and my body condition now is an 81-year-old squeaky and functioning body.”

Malcolm is filled with spooky photos of the moment she helped her cheat death, as she met the policemen who saved her life.

One of those guys – Shane Cowles – who texted her every year on earthquake anniversary.

He said, “It kind of keeps you in touch with what happened. You went through something really important that day and during that, I did too.”

“We connected, I think, because of this similarity and what we did on that day.”

Malcolm said she was “forever grateful” to those who came to her aid after the tragedy.

Her friend, Liz Ford, from the same office was grateful, too.

Ford was cornered when violent aftershocks struck and burst into flames.

She told 1NEWS, “It was so frightening, we didn’t know if the flames were going to blow up the building.”

“It was just a really brave thing that they did, really brave.

When someone said, “There is someone here, I can hear them,” the next minute, these two legs, with big hard, hairy legs, were in my little window, “

Now they have new photos together and a link that will never diminish.

.





