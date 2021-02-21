Iran News in brief – February 21, 2021





The earthquake jolted the southwestern city of Sisakht and surrounding villages on the evening of February 17. Yesterday, government news agencies announced 64 injuries, 25 of which were hospitalized. The earthquake struck 10 kilometers from its epicenter.

Update: 9:30 a.m. CET

Iran: The number of Corona virus deaths in 480 cities exceeds 218,600

The People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran announced, on February 20, 2021, that the number of deaths due to the Corona virus in 480 cities has exceeded 218,600. The number of victims in Tehran was 52,201, Isfahan 14,060, Khuzestan 11,080, Mazandaran 9,217, Western Azerbaijan 8,108, Gilan 7801, Sistan and Baluchistan 5,206, North Khorasan 3,363, Zanjan 2380, South Khorasan 2,116, Sharmhal and Bakhtiari 1760 – Ahmad 1,644.

Iran: Members of the Nojin Cultural Association gathered outside the judiciary to protest

February 20 – Sanandaj, Western Iran, members of the Nojin Cultural Association gather outside the judiciary to protest the 5-year prison sentence for the association’s director, Kurdish language school, Zahra Mohammadi. #IranProtests pic.twitter.com/SWyWOOU2bk

– Iran NewsWire (IranNW) February 20, 2021

Iran: The increase in executions is a manifestation of the regime’s predicament

On Wednesday, the Iranian authorities executed seven prisoners at Kohardasht Prison in Karaj. Among the executed prisoners was a 42-year-old woman and mother of two children. On Monday, February 15, the regime carried out two more executions in Burjand. Two days ago, a prisoner was hanged in Mashghanshahr. Therefore, in just five days, the Iranian regime executed at least ten prisoners across Iran. It should be noted that the regime carries out many executions in secret, and the true number of executions may be much higher. According to reports from inside Iran, many prisoners have been transferred to solitary confinement in preparation for their execution.

The mother tongue in Iran is another excuse to oppress minorities

The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) declared in 1999 that February 21 is International Mother Language Day.

In the same year, at the 30th session of UNESCO, the Iranian regime voted in favor of naming the day.

Apart from the Persian language, people in different parts of Iran speak Azeri, Kurdish, Arabic, Turkmen, Gilaki, Mazandrani, Talishi, Lori, Baluchi, Laki and Tati.

Local residents protested earthquake damage minimization after 5.6 earthquake in southwest Iran

Angry locals in Sisakht, southwestern Iran, protested the downplay of earthquake damage by officials and state-run television, after the 5.6 earthquake left many homes in ruins.

Iran: Rouhani’s pleas to lift the sanctions!

Hassan Rouhani, the head of the Iranian government afflicted by the crisis, once again begged the US government, that if the sanctions are lifted, we will immediately return to the 2015 international nuclear agreement known as JCPOA. Speaking at the cabinet meeting, Rouhani stressed that they would not expel IAEA inspectors from Iran. At the same time, try to examine the Trump era.

The lost future of Iranian children

The abundance of words and expressions such as execution, suicide, self-immolation, homelessness, prostitution, and news of the death of children in Iranian state media and on the Internet refer to the human rights situation in the country.

For a period of 42 years, the Iranian people faced a crackdown by the government, and over time, its scale and effects became more widespread. Meanwhile, the condition of innocent children in Iran is extremely painful and surprising.

