New application “ShakeAlert” to warn of earthquakes in Oregon and the Washington Coast





Big tides and waves, Shore Acres on the Oregon Coast (Photo by Bonnie Moreland)

You never know when an earthquake will happen, and next month an already active California app will be available to warn of any earthquakes on Oregon beaches and the Washington coast. Obviously, this app can be very useful in a nightmare scenario where an earthquake at sea causes a tsunami on the west coast, giving area residents very little time to reach safety.

“Although the USGS cannot predict where and when future earthquakes will occur, the office, along with a team of organizations, helped create a system that could provide vital seconds of warning of an impending earthquake and tremor,” he said in a statement. .

The ShakeAlert app, created by the United States Geological Survey (USGS), works with a network of sensors already in place. The ShakeAlert® Earthquake Early Warning System consists of sensors on the ground and at sea that collect real-time data about an earthquake as it strikes and then share it.

“Partners can also initiate automatic preventive measures such as stopping trains to prevent deviations and shutting water valves to protect the infrastructure,” the US Geological Survey said.

Although it does not predict earthquakes, it is able to transmit information to scientists and the public faster. The information transmitted includes the expected size, location and vibration of earthquakes on the West Coast, and will notify the Internet and mobile devices.

According to the USGS, the system is able to save lives by reducing casualties and giving people ample time to reach safety by staying away from dangerous areas and making sure they fall, cover and continue.

As stated by the US Geological Survey (USGS), their products should not be confused with USGS Earthquake Notification Service (ENS) – a free, customizable service that sends automated emails or texts when earthquakes occur in any area you specify. ENS is not an early warning system.

At this time, there are two ShakeAlert-supported mobile apps available to the public and they can be downloaded for free in the Apple iTunes Store and Google Play. Head over to their main site here to find out how to sign up for ShakeAlert’s Earthquake Early Warning System, where they drop another link to learn more.

The video below shows a terrifying tsunami that occurred on March 11, 2001 in Japan, leaving more than 28,000 dead or missing.

