The most important humanitarian gesture of decades? – BBC News





Venezuela’s ongoing economic and political turmoil could lead to the largest displacement of people in the world in recent years – a problem that affects the entire region. Although many countries have acted to prevent migrants, Colombia has taken a step in a completely different direction, giving nearly a million undocumented Venezuelans the right to stay for 10 years. BBC Monitoring’s Luis Fajardo examines how the situation compares to other migration crises in the world and leaves a country already struggling with unemployment and the coronavirus pandemic. Video created by Suniti Singh Subscribe HERE http://bit.ly/1rbfUog

