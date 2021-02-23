Here’s why it was Ted Cruz flying to Cancun * so * bad





Texas Senator Ted Cruz was bombarded with negative press on social media after seeing his family jumping on a flight to Cancun between the devastating winter storm and the subsequent power outage. In the last episode of The Point newspaper, CNN’s Chris Cillizza explains that what was a very short trip had a bad look. SOURCES AND MORE READING: Ted Cruz’s Journey to Cancun: Family Texts Define His Political Mistake

Officials consider the network operator to be out of power when millions run out at dusk

While Cruz was traveling from Cancun, O’Rourke and AOC helped the Texans in crisis

Ted Cruz is being ridiculed for photos showing him loading water bottles into cars because he wants to rebuild his fame after the Cancun holiday disaster.

Ted Cruz said he took his family to Mexico because he wanted to be a ‘good father’

CREDITS Writer: Chris Cillizza Producer: Allison Gordon The Point Editor: Leigh Munsil Video Editor: Steven Sevilla

