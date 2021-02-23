What is realistic about the PM’s timetable for easing the closure of England? – BBC Newsnight





A new four-step plan to alleviate the closure in England would remove all legal restrictions on social relations by June 21 if strict conditions are met. Please subscribe HERE http://bit.ly/1rbfUog

Shops, hairdressers, gyms and outdoor hospitality could reopen on April 12 in England, according to plans set by the prime minister. Is the government going too fast for people’s concern? And how realistic is the prime minister’s calendar? Newsnight political director Nick Watt reported. Along with Emily Maitlis are former UK chief scientific adviser, Professor Mark Walport, Conservative MP Joy Morrissey and Michael George Amber, president of the Taverns pub chain. #Newsnight #BBCNews Newsnight is the BBC’s premier news and current affairs television program – with strong analysis, discussion, exclusivity and dialogue. Website: https://www.bbc.co.uk/newsnight

Twitter: https://twitter.com/BBCNewsnight

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/bbcnewsnight .



source