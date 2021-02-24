Lessons of the Niskwali Earthquake: What Scientists Have Learned Since the 2001 Earthquake





One of the scientific lessons learned from the Niskwale earthquake was how different soils and rocks can lead to varying levels of damage.

SEATTLE – The Niskwally earthquake of 2001 was a wake-up call to disaster preparedness, but it also provided valuable lessons for scientists who study earthquakes.

A magnitude 6.8 earthquake struck about 11 miles north of Olympia on February 28, 2001 at 10:54 am and was more than 35 miles underground, so there are no cracks or evidence in the Niskwale Delta today that this happened.

There are three types of earthquakes facing Washington, all related to the collision of crustal plates. This is where the Juan de Fuca plate is slowly being pushed under the North American plate into the mantle of the Earth.

Just off the coast is where the first type occurs: great earthquakes of hundreds of years, such as earthquakes of magnitude 9 from the Cascadia subduction zone.

The second type is very deep – about 60 miles away. These “silent” earthquakes last for weeks and even months. Scientists say the leading edge of the plate becomes candy-like, stretching slowly every 14 months or so. However, it is very slow and does not cause any harm.

RELATED: Why you should be prepared: 3 Major Seismic Threats in PNW

The most common damaging earthquakes come from the Benioff region, where the Niskwale earthquake originated.

Since the epicenter of the Niskwale earthquake was near Olympia, it is not surprising that Olympia was hit hard.

There was also significant damage in Seattle, including destruction from liquefaction, which is when wet, sandy soil turns a liquid consistency due to violent shaking. This happened at places like Boeing Field, where soil had lost the ability to resist runways and buildings.

However, Tacoma, which was closer to the epicenter than Seattle, saw minimal damage.

“Tacoma was kind of in the shadows, not getting the strongest vibration.” “This was kind of being thrown towards Olympia and north toward Seattle,” said Bill Steele, a seismologist with the Pacific Northwest Seismological Network.

The mixture of extreme destruction revealed how different soils and rocks can have varying levels of impact.

Related: Where solid ground can turn into “soup” in an earthquake

Scientists developed a new generation of seismometers shortly before the Niskwale earthquake. These instruments can record strong vibration, giving scientists a new tool to help analyze what happened.

“You get a very good picture of how the ground is shaking during an earthquake,” Steele said.

The Niskwale earthquake was not unexpected, and scientists know another earthquake is coming.

Puget Sound has experienced two other major earthquakes in the past 70 years – a magnitude of 6.5 in 1965 and a magnitude of 7.1 in 1949. The 1949 earthquake killed eight people, and the 1965 earthquake was blamed for killing seven people.

The Niskwale earthquake injured about 400 people. However, no one died as a direct result of falling bricks or debris. The heart attack victim was the only earthquake-related death. Damages have been estimated at several billions of dollars.

RELATED: Remember the 6.8 Nisqually earthquake that shook Washington 20 years ago

Scientists said there was an 84% chance of such a occurrence in the 50 years that followed Nisqually. 20 years have passed already, does this mean that the odds will rise over the next 30 years? It is not so simple, Washington state seismologist Harold Tobin said.

Tobin said: “I can’t say because it’s been 20 years that 86% now or something like that.” “Let’s call it more likely than not.”

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos