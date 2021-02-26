Mr. Potato Head is not suspended, CEO Hasbro says





Hasbro President and CEO Brian Goldner has explained his decision to throw the word “mister” out of his “Potato Head” toy brand and says both male and female characters will continue to sell under the brand name “Potato Head”. The change is notable for the release of one of the world’s most popular binary identity products from one of the world’s largest toy manufacturers – something that was much more controversial in 1952, when Hasbro introduced an entirely male and playful anthropomorphic tuber. “Hasbro is making sure that everyone is welcome in the world of Potato Head, officially descended from the Mr. and the Potato Head brand and logo, to promote gender equality and inclusion,” the company said. The marked toy will go on sale in the fall. The name change was announced at an investor meeting. Hasbro later wrote a tweet to fans, assuring them that although the brand name is changing, the characters of Mr. and Mrs. Potato Head are “going nowhere.” These character names will appear in the boxes below the new brand. #FirstMove #CNN #News.



source