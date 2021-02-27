Shamima Begum cannot return to UK to fight citizenship case, Supreme Court says





The Supreme Court has ruled that Shamima Begum cannot return to the UK to pursue a legal fight against the removal of British citizenship. (Subscribe: https://bit.ly/C4_News_Subscribe)

She left East London at the age of 15 to join the so-called Islamic State in 2015 along with two other girls. Citizenship was revoked by then-Secretary of State Sajid Javid for national security after he was found in a refugee camp two years ago.



