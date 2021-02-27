Body identification upgrade newborn giraffe tremor: PM patch





Community Corner: Today's headlines from all over North Bay

Posted on Fri Feb 26, 2021

Response to North Bay News for Friday February 26, 2021 (Kristin Borden / Patch)

North Bay, California – Missing the headlines today? Here are the Patch stories from Marin, Napa, Solano and Sonoma counties that people talk about today:

The Sonoma County earthquake upgraded to 3.8, according to the US Geological Survey

The earthquake was reported at 11:30 a.m. Thursday – have you felt it?

Help to name Baby Giraffe in Safari West

We prefer the name “Patches” but what do you think would best fit this 6-foot-tall kid? Here’s how to cast your vote.

Authorities identify the body that was found in the car off Highway 1 in Sonoma County

A pedestrian saw a car overturned under a bridge and called the authorities.

The Sonoma State University math professor has been recognized as one of America’s most inspiring black scientists

“I like the idea of ​​order in the universe,” she said.

Caltrans to remove 9 affected elms from SR-29 in Napa County

One-way traffic control will be in effect for five consecutive days of maintenance inside the Elm Tunnel north of Saint Helena.

Mill Valley Fire Department promotes new Captain

Captain Zach Sweeney fills in the vacancy left by promotion Jason Golden, the chief of the Southern Marine Battalion Fire.

Marin County is returning to Coronavirus updates on weekdays as the boom recedes

The county reported 36 additional cases of the COVID-19 virus on Thursday.

Man on probation caught with drugs and a pistol during a traffic stop: the police

Authorities said the man was arrested and held in Marin County Jail on multiple charges.

Blood Needed: How to Donate in San Rafael

All donors will be tested for COVID-19 virus antibodies.

PG&E, a non-profit partner serving the vulnerable in Sonoma County

PG&E Food For Thought funds helped provide meals during a power outage for public safety and for residents with COVID-19 isolated at home.

Real McCoy Ferry Returns to Service After U.S. Coast Guard Examination

The Caltrans ferry serving Ryer Island has been out of service for two weeks for required screening.

Novato Parks & Rec introduces new personal virtual programs

Saint Patrick’s Day and Easter are approaching

