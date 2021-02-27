Uncategorized
The US institute team rehearses in individual bubbles – BBC News
A group from a US institute continues with music rehearsals, with members entering individual bubbles. Wenatchee High School in Washington state wanted a way for students to safely rehearse during the pandemic and came up with a creative solution. Director Eric Anderson said the tents could be small, but allow team members to play together again. Please subscribe HERE http://bit.ly/1rbfUog
